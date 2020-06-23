The body of a man missing after the boat he and his partner were traveling in during a fishing event on Vermilion Bay hit an obstruction and capsized was found Monday.
Troy Delahoussaye, 47 of Lydia, was participating in a South Central Fishing Association event when the boat he was in capsized Thursday. The other person in the boat was able to swim to a nearby oil platform until rescuers arrived.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about midnight Thursday of a vessel with two passengers that was overdue to return home.
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew discovered the capsized vessel in Vermilion Bay. The survivor told the crew that the vessel had struck a submerged object, ejecting both passengers from the boat before capsizing.
The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday evening after searching approximately 1,782 square miles continuously over 25 hours.
"The decision to suspend a search is never easy," said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this very difficult time."
Involved in the search were Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, Coast Guard Cutter Mako crew, Coast Guard Air Auxiliary, Customs and Border Patrol, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.