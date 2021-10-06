featured Man injured in overnight New Iberia shooting BY COREY VAUGHN | THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn Author email Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. A man was shot in the 600 block of Yvonne Street in New Iberia Tuesday night, according to the New Iberia Police Department. According to a prepared statement, NIPD officers responded to the area at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a male being shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition. The case remains under investigation.If anyone have any information, they are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.If they would like to remain anonymous, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477). Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Iberia Male Police Weaponry Stopper Crime Officer Hospital Wound Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 6, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Child under age 4 reported dead from COVID Bonin, 25, has giant CIFA winner with a 5.33-pound speckled trout The Nevaeh Allen case: How a fatal blow, coverup led to the 2-year-old's death, police say New Iberia man convicted in 2018 murder Liberty bell installed at monument Houma man sentenced to life in Caddo man's death Lil Nas X turns heads on VMA red carpet Louisiana lawmakers say COVID vaccines aren't fully approved. Experts say that's 'complete nonsense' ‘Slim pickin’s’ for squirrel hunters on opening day of small game season BAYOU WORDSMITH: Jeanerette phone book from 1980 is a time capsule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit