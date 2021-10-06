NIPD

A man was shot in the 600 block of Yvonne Street in New Iberia Tuesday night, according to the New Iberia Police Department. 

According to a prepared statement, NIPD officers responded to the area at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a male being shot. 

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition. 

The case remains under investigation.

If anyone have any information, they are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If they would like to remain anonymous, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).

