Man fires gun into home

A New Iberia man is charged with attempted murder after firing a weapon into an occupied home Thursday evening.
LaBradford Smith, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of simple criminal damage to property.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, officers were called to the 900 block of Mississippi Street after a report of gunfire. According to the spokeswoman, witnesses told police that Smith had fired shots into a home knowing that there were people inside at the time.
Smith was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with bond set at $70,000. He made bail and has been released.