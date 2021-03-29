A New Iberia man was arrested Saturday, charged with possession of marijuana in the presence of a juvenile after a traffic stop in Iberia Parish.
Dylan Fritz, 21, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia,
possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.
An Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy pulled Fritz over for a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Saturday. When talking to Fritz, the deputy detected a strong order of marijuana. Fritz gave permission for the deputy to search the vehicle. During the search, he discovered 33.09 grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a Beretta 9mm pistol.
Also in the car at the time of the search were a woman and an eight-year-old passenger.
Fritz was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. His bail was set at $12,000.