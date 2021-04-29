The Jeanerette Marshal's Office is asking for help in finding a man who dumped thousands of dollars in cash and drugs as he escaped from a drug arrest Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release, officers received a complaint that a man was inside a parked gray Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Main and Canal streets using illegal drugs.
Marshal's deputies walked up to the vehicle where they saw the driver rolling what appeared to be a marijuana blunt cigar. They recognized him as Lazin Lamarch McDaniel Jr., 25, and ordered him to unlock the door.
Instead, McDaniel put the vehicle in drive and drove away to evade capture.
Deputies gave chase eastbound on Main Street where it made a right turn onto Trappey Street. McDaniel's vehicle slowed and a black and white Christian Dior bag containing approximately $4,000 in cash and approximately two pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $3000 was thrown from the vehicle.
The driver and the vehicle evaded capture but an arrest warrant was obtained for McDaniel on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and flight from an officer.
If you have any information on McDaniel's whereabouts, please contact the Jeanerette Marshal's Office at (337) 276-7556.