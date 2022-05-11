A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 24-year-old man was found fatally shot Wednesday morning.
Tramane Lewis turned himself in and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. His arrest was announced in a news release on Wednesday by the New Iberia Police Department.
The charges stem from a report of shots fired in the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive at around 12:46 a.m. on Wednesday. While New Iberia police were responding to that call, police also received additional calls which reported a person shot in the 700 block of Providence. On arrival, officers found a vehicle crashed into a fence and that the driver of the vehicle suffered from a gunshot wound.
Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene. The victim, who police said is a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Iberia police said that responding officers were able to “quickly” identify a suspect. Detectives arrived to continue the investigation. Witnesses were interviewed and the scene was processed.
Police said Lewis was identified as the suspect.
Emily Enfinger is the managing editor for The Daily Iberian. Follow her on Twitter at @EmilyEnfinger.
