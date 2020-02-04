Man charged with heroin, fentanyl distribution by Chitimacha Police

CHARENTON — A man was charged Monday by the Chitimacha Police Department Monday for distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
Officers with the Chitimacha Tribal Police Departmetn served two arrest warrants to Tony Caro Monday. According to a prepared statement, the warrants were for distribution of heroin to a juvenile and distribution of fentanyl to a juvenile.
Caro is currently incarcerated at the Iberia Parish Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
This arrest was the result of an ongoing distribution of heroin and fentanyl investigation by the Chitimacha Tribal Police. This on-going investigation will have additional arrests in the near future.