ST. MARTINVILLE — Officers with the St. Martinville Police Department confiscated more than $100,000 in narcotics Thursday morning after a vehicle stop, according to a prepared statement from the police department.
At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding at 42 mph in a posted 25 mph school zone. Bennett Bienvenu, the operator of the vehicle, was found in possession of distribution quantities of narcotics and was arrested.
Bienvenu was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs that included 54 grams of marijuana ($1,000 street value), 18 tabs of LSD ($900 street value) and 24 pills of ecstasy ($456 street value).
He was also charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs that included 89 grams of methamphetamine ($106,800 street value), 13 Vyvanse pills ($91 street value) and nine Adderall pills (street value undetermined).
Bienvenu was additionally charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs that included five Xanax pills ($30 street value) and two Phenobarbital pills ($150 street value).
The total street value of all narcotics was determined to be $109,427. Bienvenu also was charged with one count of violating the uniform controlled dangerous substances law, one count of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and a speeding charge.