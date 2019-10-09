Man arrested on rape charge in St. Mary Parish

CENTERVILLE — A man was arrested Tuesday on a first degree rape charge by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to a prepared statement, Martin Humberto Montes Dima, 36, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. on a warrant for the charge in Amelia.
Detectives with the Investigations Division, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, made contact with Montes Dimas during an active investigation of the rape of juvenile female who was under 13 at the time of the incident.
Dimas, in the country illegally, was developed as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested and taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
Bail has not been set.
Chief Gregory K. Bovino of the U.S. Border Patrol in New Orleans commented on the arrest and the work that led up to the arrest in the prepared statement.
“The St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office, through diligent, focused law enforcement action, took an illegal alien child predator off the street,” Bovino said. “Great job by that office. I cannot stress enough that what happens on the border will ultimately affect communities across the entire country.
“The alleged rape of a child is heartbreaking, but it’s all the worse when committed by an illegal alien, with a significant criminal history, who should never have been here in the first place.”
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith also praised his investigators and patrol divisions.
“I am very proud of the persistent and careful work of our detectives and deputies in bringing this case to a close and making the arrest,” Smith said in the statement.