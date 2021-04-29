JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette man was arrested Thursday afternoon, charged with attempted murder.
Eldrick Deshone Robertson, 44, was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., deputies had a report that Robertson had been seen sitting on a bench outside a residence in the 400 block of Druilhet Street.
Officers with the Jeanerette Police, as well as Marshal's Office deputies, surrounded the home. After getting verbal consent from the homeowner, Robertson was located in one of the bedroom closets.
He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Jeanerette City Jail.