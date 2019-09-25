Man arrested for stabbing in St. Martinville, charged with attempted murder

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that happened Saturday morning.
According to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman, Paul Henery DeMouchet, 23, was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday crouching behind a building in the 800 block of S. Main Street. DeMouchet attempted to flee but was captured after a short chase.
Police said DeMouchet was caught on a security video entering the side door of a business at 804 S. Main St. shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. According to the SMPD spokesman, DeMouchet reportedly attacked a patron in the business’ gaming area, stabbing him in the upper back and head. The attack moved into the business’ lobby, where DeMouchet allegedly stabbed the victim several more times before leaving through the side door.
DeMouchet faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in the attack.