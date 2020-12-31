PATTERSON – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a warrant for home invasion and armed robbery..
Tyson Jeffrey James Celestine, 32, was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to a prepared statement from the SMSO.
Deputies reportedly responded to an address near Zenor Road and U.S. 90 in reference to an armed robbery in which the complainant said that three male subjects entered the home and robbed them at gunpoint.
Through the investigation, Tyson Celestine was developed as one of the suspects. Detectives obtained a search warrant for his residence and upon executing the warrant, a pound of marijuana was found.
Celestine was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $550,000.
The investigation into the armed robbery/home invasion is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call 337-828-1960 or send tips and information on our website at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.