ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in jail, charged with the shooting death of another man Sunday in broad daylight.
According to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, Joshua Davis was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The arrest came less than 48 hours after Jordan Bulliard was shot twice in front of his apartment on Madison Street, near Main Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
No motive has been provided for the shooting.
Davis was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. His bond has been set at $500,000.