JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit through Jeanerette and Iberia Parish early Wednesday.
According to a prepared statement from the JPD, Clyde Darby Jr. was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants that included attempted second degree murder, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized entry.
Jeanerette police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Darby Wednesday morning, which led to officers pursuing Darby through city streets and parish roads.
During the pursuit, Darby ran his vehicle into a Jeanerette police unit with an officer inside of the vehicle.
Darby was captured a few hours later and charged with additional charges as a result of the pursuit, including attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight, criminal damage to property, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and no drivers license.
Clyde was taken and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.