Man arrested after standoff with NIPD

A New Iberia man kept police officers at bay for more than three hours Friday night after they answered a call reporting a disturbance in the 400 block of Robertson Street.
The standoff began just before 7:30 Friday evening after police responded to reports of a disturbance in the 400 block of Robertson Street. Initially, the man was holding a woman hostage, but police were able to negotiate her release.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokeswoman, the man barricaded himself inside the residence after releasing the female hostage. The woman was unharmed during the incident, the spokeswoman said.
The standoff ended around 10:30 p.m. when the man came out of the home.
No arrests had been made in the case as of deadline Saturday evening. According to the NIPD spokeswoman, charges are pending in the incident.