Man arrested after investigation leads to 2.5 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids

The New Iberia Police Department’s narcotics unit concluded an investigation Tuesday into alleged illegal drug activity in the 700 block of Twenty Arpent Road.
According to a prepared statement, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence located at 704 Twenty Arpent Road, where approximately 23 pounds of illegal synthetic cannabinoids, 7.2 grams of suspected marijuana and $562 in U.S. currency was found.
Calvin Johnson, 47, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession of more than 2.5 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, monies derived from drug proceeds, possession of a CDS within 2000 feet of a drug free zone, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge for turning movements required.