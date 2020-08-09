If you have been outside lately, then you know that temperatures in shady spots can make any amount of time outdoors less than comfortable at best, even if you are used to Augusts in Louisiana.
That’s why it was surprising to see a half-dozen people buzzing in and out from under a small canopy in the parking lot of Da Berry Fresh Market on Hopkins Street Saturday morning, rotating back and forth between the respite of the shade and the bright glare at the side of the street. Not only did they carry signs encouraging passers-by to register to vote, they called out to anyone walking, biking or driving within earshot to stop and check their voter registration status.
“It’s worth a little bit of discomfort and sweat to make sure everyone is registered to vote,” said local attorney Beanie Bonin, one of the volunteers, as she helped a resident verify her polling location. “What we really want is for everyone to be able to participate and have their vote counted.”
Under a white parasol, organizer Kelly Porter stood at the street with her sign, bearing the message “Register to vote today!” in bright blue letters along with a digital QR code in the corner.
“People can scan that with their phone and it will take them to the Secretary of State’s site, where they can register to vote,” she said. “If everyone is registered, the system works the way it is supposed to.”
Porter said that the local effort is part of the “When We All Vote” initiative that former First Lady Michelle Obama started. Volunteers have been out every other weekend, encouraging people to register or, if already registered, check to make sure that the information on their voter registration is correct.
She said it is not a high-traffic process.
“We’ve registered four people today,” Porter said. “We’ve been doing this since last year, and we have had about 40 people registered. It’s not about a big mass of people. It’s about making sure everyone participates. It’s as much voter education as it is registration.”
Corey JeanLouis said he was there to help his neighbors.
“I’m doing this to be part of a positive change for the community,” he said while holding his sign out for motorists to see. “I want everyone to be able to register and vote.”
Porter said that the group will be continuing its efforts every other week, at the New Iberia City Hall on Aug. 15 and 29, then at both City Hall and Da Berry Fresh Market on Sept. 12.
“The idea is to have new volunteers do pop-up registration in more places,” she said. “It’s about making sure that everyone who wants to cast a ballot gets to cast a ballot.”