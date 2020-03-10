For a fun place to bring the kids on the weekend, there are few better options than The Frosted Apron.
Owned by Stacey Dempsey, the business specializes in cake decorating and regularly puts on events that teaches boys and girls of all ages how to decorate pastries.
On Saturday, The Frosted Apron put on “The Battle of the Spatulas,” a kids cake decorating competition that was held at the business.
The event featured Jonica Romero from Fudge It and local librarian Amy Alleman as judges, and children 8 to 13 participated in the cake decorating contest. The theme for the cake was a basket with spring flowers.
“The kids had to frost the cakes and decorate them using different cake decorating tips and techniques,” Dempsey said.
First place and the people’s choice prize went to Abigail Landry. Second place went to Lexi Theriot and third place went to Ariyan Archangel.
The event is just one of many that are put on by The Frosted Apron. Recently, the business has teamed with Rip Van Winkle Gardens to hold special events with more than 100 children for cake decorating fun.
Summer camps are also held annually where youngsters learn new decorating techniques and decorate multiple cakes.
Birthday parties, ladies night out cake decorating parties, office parties, Christmas parties, field trips, library workshops and festivals are also available at the business.