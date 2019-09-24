Last Christmas, while riding around New Iberia with her daughter, Barbara Boseman saw Maison Le Rosier for rent on Main Street and decided to go into business with her children.
A resident of New Iberia who retired after 33 years as a school teacher, Boseman decided to start and open up her first business as a way to give guests and residents a place to stay.
Maison Le Rosier held a ribbon-cutting ceremony set Thursday at 10 a.m. to officially open the six-room vacation home in New Iberia
Boseman spoke to The Daily Iberian about her business, the upcoming opening and what the home offers to the community.
Talk a little bit about your business
We have opened a vacation home for people to rent. We have six rooms apart from the main house, which is the old Le Rosier house. The house is decorated with a touch of modern and we started renovations on it in January and we’ve just completed it and we’re doing a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 26th at 10 in the morning. It was purchased by me and my three kids, and their names are Ed, Troy and Shwanna Tauriac. We are expecting to have visitors from out of town and hopefully, they enjoy their stay with us because we’ve made it very comfortable for them.
How so?
With a touch of modern, with flat-screen TVs, we have phone chargers in the room, we have queen-size beds and the decoration colors are in grays and whites. The bathrooms on the bottom floor, which have three rooms, have showers, we have a room with handicapped facilities. The top floor also has three rooms. It has clawfoot bathtubs with a handheld shower and overhead shower. The walls and floors are fully tiled because we are trying to keep the Louisiana moisture under control.
What other decorations did you offer?
The hardwood floors have contemporary rugs and in the main house, we have just redone the entire home. We have a honeymoon suite and we allow them to rent the entire home if they want to have a wedding or a small function. The honeymoon suite has a king-size bed, a balcony, a jacuzzi tub in that area.
Where is Maison Le Rosier located?
It is located at 314 East Main St. here in New Iberia, across the street from the Shadows-on-the-Teche.
Why did you decide to start a business in New Iberia?
Well, this is my home. I’m from Houma originally and I’ve been here for over 50 years. My children all went to Chaltoic High and after they graduated from college they all moved away and went to different places. I was married to the principal of Bank Elementary, Floyd Boseman. He passed away three years ago and I was left alone to do things. It was just something to fill in my time and my interest. I fell in love with this vacation home idea so I did this undertaking.
Why a vacation home?
When we travel, we usually do a vacation home and we’ve done to many different states and countries and we know a lot of people have started to come to New Ibera and we did really have a lot of facilities like ours in the area. So we put in on Airbnb and started our website, https://www.maisonlerosier.com.
Is there anything you’d like people to know about your business?
I want them to know when they come to visit with us. They just don’t have to have the family in town, they can come and do a staycation. They will be treated like family. Everyone will be treated like family here at Masion Le Rosier.