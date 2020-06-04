The New Iberia Main Street Program is putting on an event later this month to signal to New Iberia lovers that downtown is back.
The Main Street Program’s “A Downtown Event” will take place at 3 p.m. June 20 in downtown New Iberia, featuring music, food and a chance to shop at the local businesses that have been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the event began to be organized after New Iberia’s Main Street program received some funding, and the event will let local residents know that downtown is back in business.
“It’s a little event we’re doing to let people know New Iberia is back,” DeCourt said Thursday.
Organizers plan to close three blocks of Main Street, from Church Alley to Jefferson Street, and put tables and chairs in the street so people can socially distance while enjoying music, eating their take-out food and shop, according to a prepared statement.
The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band will perform in the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. Downtown businesses will be open including restaurants, boutique and retail stores, cake and sweets shops, bookstore, jewelry and gifts and interior decor. Antique cars will be on display at the old gas station.
The New Iberia Main Street Program is asking businesses to stay open from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will end at 6 p.m. so that people may choose to dine-in at a downtown restaurant.
A Downtown Event is funded by a Community Support Grant from Louisiana Main Street and sponsored by the City of New Iberia.
For more information, visit CityOfNewIberia.com, follow New Iberia Main Street on Facebook or call 369-2330.