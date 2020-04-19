Social distancing may still be in effect, but that didn’t stop a few Teche Area residents from getting excited as they had their pictures taken for winning the first Better Days on the Bayou “Eggs-Plore Iberia” Easter Egg Hunt.
The group effort ended up with 26 colorfully decorated eggs in prominent places around Iberia Parish. Participants were encouraged to search for the eggs and, once they spotted them, list them on a form.
The winners were drawn on April 9 live on KANE Radio. David and Eva Delcambre, along with their grandson, Elijah, and Blakely Reese Boutte were the two lucky winners. Each received a basket full of prizes and gifts from local merchants.
The goal of the Better Days on the Bayou group was to come up with a plan to allow the community to still get out and enjoy what is special in Iberia Parish while obeying the local, state and federal rules aimed at flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decorative eggs were placed in well-traveled areas throughout New Iberia, Loreauville, Delcambre, Jeanerette and Coteau.
KANE Radio, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and The Daily Iberian were sponsors for the event.