Louisiana State Police investigators are seeking the public's help to identify a man killed in an early morning crash.
The deceased is described as a Hispanic male, thought to be in his early 30s. He was riding a red mountain bike west on Louisiana Highway 14 approximately two miles west of U.S. Highway 90, at the time of the crash.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the bicyclist was traveling westbound on a red Raleigh Mountain Trail bicycle in the center of the outside travel lane of Highway 14. A 2003 Ford Escape was also headed westbound in the same lane.
The bicycle was not equipped with any lights on the front or the rear. As the driver of the Escape approached the bicycle from the rear, she was unable to avoid the bicycle. As a result, the Escape struck the rear of the bicycle, ejecting the bicyclist.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the bicyclist dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from the bicyclist and the results are pending.
The driver of the Escape was properly restrained and was uninjured. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Escape which indicated no alcohol in her system and no signs of impairment were observed.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call LSP Troop I at 337-262-5880.