Louisiana State Police investigators have identified a man killed in an early morning crash after family members saw media reports seeking help Friday evening.
According to an LSP spokesman, Paul Anthony Provost, 45, was riding a red mountain bike west on Louisiana Highway 14 approximately two miles west of U.S. Highway 90, at the time of the crash around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as he was traveling westbound on a red Raleigh Mountain Trail bicycle in the center of the outside travel lane of Highway 14. A 2003 Ford Escape was also headed westbound in the same lane.
The bicycle was not equipped with any lights on the front or the rear. As the driver of the Escape approached the bicycle from the rear, she was unable to avoid the bicycle. As a result, the Escape struck the rear of the bicycle, ejecting Provost.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Provost dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained. The results are pending.
The driver of the Escape was properly restrained and was uninjured. A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Escape which indicated no alcohol in her system. No signs of impairment were observed.
The crash remains under investigation.