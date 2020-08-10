LAFAYETTE — Family Medicine physicians Dr. Rebecca Curran and Dr. Richard Luneau recently joined the growing list of primary care providers in the Lourdes Physician Group backed by a network of more than 150 area providers.
Dr. Curran will share an office with fellow Lourdes Physician Group family medicine physician Dr. Ray Quebedeaux at 2932 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Suite B. The practice is adjacent to the latest Lourdes Urgent Care near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and West Congress Street. Dr. Luneau’s office is located at 601 W. St. Mary Blvd., Suite 210.
All are accepting new patients. Same-day appointments available. Virtual visits also are available to assist families during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) response. Call (337) 470-GoMD (4663) or visit LourdesPhysicianGroup.com today to schedule your appointment with these or any of the physicians in the growing Lourdes Physician Group.
Dr. Curran specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and management of hypertension, chronic kidney disease, preventative care and well women care. She earned a medical degree at the University of Cincinnati, where she later completed a PhD in epidemiology and a residency in family medicine. She previously served as an adjunct assistant professor in the Biomechanical Informatics Department and a visiting instructor in the Family and Preventative Medicine Department at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Curran is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
A family medicine physician and Marksville native, Dr. Luneau is dedicated to building strong and lasting relationships with a special interest to motivate his patients to live their best life. He is versed in diagnosing and managing patients with diabetes, hypertension and other acute and/or chronic conditions, providing comprehensive care to each person. Dr. Luneau earned a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine before completing an internship and a rural family medicine residency at LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport. He is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, American College of Family Physicians and the American Board of Family Medicine.