Louisiana Public Service commissioner to discuss utility rate hikes at New Iberia City Council Meeting

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis is set to address the New Iberia City Council Tuesday regarding recent utility rate increases for residents in the city at Tuesday’s meeting.
During the Oct. 20 meeting, Councilman Marlon Lewis introduced a discussion about possibly sending the PSC and Cleco resolutions opposing the recent hikes for utility bills that many residents in his district have recently complained about.
“I know this is a Public Service Commission task, but there was enough discussion buzzing in my district that I thought we should get a resolution passed about how we feel as a council,” Lewis said. “It’s astronomical in some cases.”
The council and Mayor Freddie DeCourt with Lewis’ sentiment, and the idea was brought forth to get a PSC commissioner to the council to discuss the increase.
“It’s not only Cleco, It’s LAWCO too,” DeCourt said. “This has happened across the state and it’s something we owe our citizens to look into.”
DeCourt said the PSC is required to approve rate increases from utility companies, but city government was still a customer to these companies and would look into seeing if a representative could talk to the council regarding the reasons for the increases.
In other business, the council will vote to approve traffic safety signs to put up in various places throughout the city.
One resolution would approve signs urging drivers to stop giving to people in roadways, and another resolution would urge drivers to stop littering in the city, according to the resolution.
The council will also vote to execute a contract between the city of New
Iberia and Braun Intertec for professional geotechnical services associated with the asphalt
overlay portion of the New Iberia Streets Project.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.