LOREAUVILLE – The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will install its public officials for the new year at tonight’s regular meeting.
The board will appoint the mayor pro tem, village attorney and tax collector collector at the meeting, as well as the village clerk.
In other business, the board will vote to approve an invoice of $990 from Information Technology Solutions for wiring and technology service.
The board will also approve a $2,575 voice from the Sellers Group for the fire station plan update at the meeting as well.
Finally, the board will approve a $960 invoice from the Sellers Group for a loan application for the new fire station.
The meeting takes place 6:30 p.m. tonight at Loreauville Town Hall.