LOREAUVILLE- Like all municipalities, the village of Loreauville has been struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects to residents and public officials.
Mayor Brad Clifton said the village’s town hall has been open since the stay-at-home order was issued in March, with the municipality’s staff of one still conducting village business with some occasional extra help.
Loreauville’s monthly board of aldermen meeting was cancelled in April, but Clifton said he plans to host a virtual meeting in May so that the board can continue to conduct business.
“I think we’re planning to do something on Facebook Live so we can take questions from the public if they have any,” Clifton said.
For the most part, businesses in the village have stayed open. The Corner Store and Village Market have both remained fully stocked during the pandemic, and Clifton said both businesses have done a “tremendous job” aiding the public during the virus.
“They’ve been rocking and rolling,” Clifton said.
The two Dollar Stores in Loreauville have also stayed open, and special times have even been considered for the elderly in the morning, the mayor said.
Teche Cafe has remained open during the virus as well. The local establishment has offered curbside services to local residents. Tiger Inn in Loreauville has also been working to provide to-go orders for the public as well.
In fact, the only businesses Clifton said have closed during the pandemic are two hair salons.
Although the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 is not made available to municipalities, Clifton said there have been a few cases in Loreauville.
“We do have a few, and as far as I know most of them have recovered,” he said.
After Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state stay-at-home order until May 15 Monday, Clifton said his current worry is a common one for all municipalities, paying for sewer and water fees.
Putting local residents at home for another month is likely to put more of a strain on paying for the village’s sewer and water services.
“I worry about our services, with the emergency declaration and possibly Phase I not going into effect until a month from now it starts to put a strain on paying for our sewer and water,” Clifton said.
“That’s not just a problem for us, it’s a problem for municipalities all over,” he added. “Hopefully some legislation may be coming down to help municipalities make up the shortfall.”