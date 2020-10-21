Loreauville pumpkin patch providing family fun for Halloween holiday

What is it?
With most local pumpkin patches closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loreauville Community Project stepped up for an inaugural event to provide family fun while keeping participants safe. The LCP has decided to set up viewing of its pumpkin patch by appointment in order to make social distancing possible.
What’s included?
The event will be held inside the community building at Loreauville Park. Some of the pumpkin patch attractions include games for the kids, photo booths, flowers for sale, concessions, t-shirts and, of course, plenty of pumpkins available for purchase for attendees.
How do you sign up?
To sign up, you can go to loreauvillecommunityproject.com or contact organizer Kirsten Bourque via Facebook messenger. She said the excitement for the event has been palpable, with about 575 people signing up to view the pumpkin patch so far. Those attending will rotate in 30 minute slots for the event starting today and ending Sunday.
Why you should attend
“After seeing all of the other pumpkin patches in the area, we just kind of got a wild hair to do one for ourselves. This is the first time we’re doing it, but the response and the turnout have been amazing. We’ve booked over 575 participants, and we’ll be rotating those who come so volunteers can sanitize and do everything they need to do.” — Kirsten Bourque, LCP organizer