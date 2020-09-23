A Loreauville man is dead due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash last week, according to a press release from the Louisiana State Police.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 3242 near Walet Road in Iberia Parish. The crash took the life of 24-year-old Byson Provost of Loreauville.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Provost was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger westbound on LA 3242 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. Upon doing so, the Challenger exited the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Provost and a juvenile front seat passenger were unrestrained at the time of the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Troop I was notified Provost died early Wednesday morning.
Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. Speed is believed to be a major factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 41 fatal crashes, resulting in 45 deaths, in 2020.