A Loreauville man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault, arising from a supervised visitation on Lake Dauterive Road Tuesday night.
Joshua Boutte, 38, was initially charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, simple battery, and simple escape.
He attempted to escape the jail during booking, leading to a charge of simple escape being added.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, deputies were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Lake Dauterive Road in response to a report of an attempted aggravated kidnapping of a juvenile, battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Boutte allegedly attempted to leave with the juvenile, but the person who reported the incident said they were able to get them back. They also said Boutte pulled out a firearm, later determined to be stolen, but they were able to take it from him.
Boutte then fled the area. He was was arrested around 10 a.m. Wednesday after an IPSO deputy spotted him in a car near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Louisiana Highway 14.
Boutte is currently being held in the Iberia Parish Jail with bond set at $242,500.