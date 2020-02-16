LOREAUVILLE — A recent shakeup within the Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department has led to some disarray in the department, but the department’s leadership is taking the absence of a fire chief as an opportunity to tighten some of the laws governing the department.
The LVFD has been in transition since the recent departure of former chief Brody Champagne, who resigned earlier this month after an argument with Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton. Following his resignation, firefighter Damien Hebert was appointed interim fire chief until a new chief can be found.
Both Hebert and Clifton are looking at the bylaws governing the LVFD in hopes of bringing them up to date.
Under current rules, a fire board made up of volunteer firefighters that include a president and vice-president runs the department. Unlike municipalities like Jeanerette, the village of Loreauville administration has no say in who is selected as fire chief.
“It was situated in 1972,” Clifton said. “A lot of the ordinances were established to kind of give autonomy to the fire department.”
Some of the current problems stem from the fact that the board is not incorporated as a non-profit organization. Hebert said he would also like to see some standard operating procedures established in the bylaws. He said he would like to model the new document that would be in line with other municipal fire departments.
“We’re doing a complete overhaul,” Hebert said. “There’s a couple of things that do work, and are kind of universal. The bylaws have far more to do with the charter or the inner working of the business side. We have standard operating procedures we have to clear up and disciplinary review.”
Hebert said his time at the Baldwin Fire Department would help in that project, partly because the people who established the bylaws there helped set the standard for departments statewide.
“I grew up in Baldwin, and those bylaws set the model,” Hebet said. “They set the model of what everyone does and it worked especially well within that municipality. We have a really good model to work with. We just might need to tweak a few things.”
The fire board sets the budget with funds the village collects. Clifton said the village’s involvement with the fire budget extends to distributing the checks at town hall.
There’s also the issue of selecting a fire chief. Currently, the department’s firefighters select the chief themselves. Hebert said he hopes to give the village’s mayor and board of aldermen some input on the choice.
“The way it works, somebody in the department will nominate a chief, and the chief picks the officers,” Hebert said. “So if somebody would nominate a person to be chief, the department would vote.
“Obviously as much as we work with the village, I feel they must have some say so in the process,” he added. “If you get a chief that doesn’t work well with the village then you can’t remove him. We want to write it so it will be a ‘just cause’ type of thing.”
That issue arose between Champagne and the mayor. Clifton said during last week’s board of aldermen meeting that the relationship between him and the former chief had broken down.
A revamped fire station is also a priority for the LVFD. The current building has several structural problems. It is also a cramped space, an aging building that leaves much to be desired.
Clifton said a new building is currently in the planning stages, with $150,000 in state capital outlay already dedicated to the project. Progress has been at a standstill for the last two years due to a right-of-way issue on Boutte Road, where the station will be located.
“These last two years we’ve been trying to get that right-of-way back with (the state Dearptment of Transportation and Development),” Clifton said. “Everything’s a go for us to get it back. We want a stackable station that will have the trucks facing Main Street and ready to go.”
A loan through the USDA is also in the works for additional funds. The mayor said he was optimistic that, a year from now, serious talks about construction will be able to take place.
The department currently has about 15 members. Hebert said four new firefighters were recently inducted into the department. The interim chief is optimistic about the current crop at the LVFD.
“We have a good team, we really do,” he said.
Hebert was adamant that the interim position as chief was only temporary, with his full-time job at Metal Shark preventing him from giving the LVFD the time a full-time chief would have to dedicate to the position.
However, he said that a name has been mentioned for a new chief who would bring years of experience to the job if appointed.
Hebert emphasized what was important for the department was for each firefighter to represent the LVFD.
“These guys are all volunteers,” Hebert said. “None of us, including the chief, gets paid. But if you’re going to volunteer you need to hold yourself to a certain standard.”