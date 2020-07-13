LOREAUVILLE- The Loreauville Board Aldermen of agreed to begin the search for a village tractor at Monday night’s regular meeting.
Mayor Brad Clifton asked the board how they felt about the purchase of a tractor, which was met with a little skepticism from board member Sandy Sonnier.
“We would use it for general use, there’s some holes we could fill between the road and the sidewalk on Main Street going to the Corner Store,” Clifton said. “It would also be easier on the lawn mower.”
“If anything I would say something second-hand, something small because what we would use it for is not much,” Sonnier said.
Clifton said there were several uses a small tractor could be used for, including moving things at the sewer plant and mowing the grass in the village.
Sonnier estimated that a tractor would cost somewhere between $25-30,000.
“It’s not used everyday is my point,” Sonnier said.
Clifton said the sewer plant in particular could benefit, since the ground is soggy due to holding water.
Sonnier agreed that the village could begin looking for prices for tractors.
“It could come in handy,” Sonnier said.
In other business, the board approved Nancy Buteau as the new city clerk for the village at the meeting.
Buteau will be replacing Phyllis Savoy, who has spent decades in the position. Clifton said Savoy would be remaining with village government in a part-time capacity to help steer the village in the right direction.
The board thanked Savoy for her years of service.
“You’re not leaving yet though,” Clifton said with a laugh.