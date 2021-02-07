Loreauville board to vote to remove building behind fire station

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will be voting to remove buildings and equipment in the Bridge Street area at Monday’s meeting.
The board plans to vote to remove the blue building behind Loreauville’s fire station on Bridge Street. The board plans to enter into an agreement with Rod Prioux, who will be hauling the blue building off of the property if the resolution is granted.
The board also plans to dispose of equipment inside the old Loreauville jail as well. A resolution to approve a quote in the amount of $500 will go toward pulling out the generator inside the historic jail and hauling it off of public property as well.
Mayor Brad Clifton said Saturday that the board will be discussing how to pay off a USDA loan for the construction of the new fire station at the intersection of Boutte Road and Main Street as well.
The construction of a new station for the Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department has been in the works for several years, and is being funded through the acquisition of the USDA loan.
The old fire station on Bridge Street is slated to be use to store artifacts related to the New Acadia Project. The site of the future Acadian Odyssey Monument is planned to be put near the station in the Bridge Street area.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday.