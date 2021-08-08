Loreauville board to vote on portable tank/torch

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will vote to approve the purchase of a portable torch and tank at Monday’s meeting.
According to the agenda, the board will vote to approve a $502 invoice from National Welding Supply for the items.
The board will also vote to approve a $500 invoice from Iberia Rental Service for a boom lift during the meeting as well.
Finally, the board will vote for a variance request for a mobile home on Gonsoulin Street.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.