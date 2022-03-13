Loreauville sign
The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will vote to approve additional work for the new fire station in the village at Monday’s regular meeting.

The board is set to approve an invoice in the amount of $745 to Sellers & Associates for professional services for capital outlay related to construction work at the station.

Approving the authorization to advertise for bids for the new fire station will also be voted on by the board during the meeting.

In other business, the board will discuss requesting $30,000 for work related to the Acadian Odyssey Monument as well.

The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.

