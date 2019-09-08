Loreauville board to consider sewer system issues

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will consider alternatives for the sewer system’s internet provider at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Brad Clifton said the board has been in talks to install cameras at the sewer plant to monitor illegal dumping as well as the sewer plant itself at recent meetings.
Clifton said village officials had been wary of the high price given by Cox Communications, and had considered alternatives including Cajun Broadband, which will be discussed at Monday’s meeting.
The board is also set to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Iberia Parks and Recreation Department for use of Loreauville Park at the meeting.
A discussion to authorize Sellers & Associates to survey the property at North Main and Boutte streets per the Department of Transportation and Development’s agreement reverting the right of way back to the village for fire station building entrance.
The board will also vote to approve entrance repair work at Perry Lane as recommended by engineers who received quotes.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.