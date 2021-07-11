Loreauville board to approve invoice for street sweeper maintenance

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will vote to approve an invoice from Tennant Sales & Service in the amount of $1,497 for maintenance and parts for the village’s street sweeper at Monday’s regular meeting.
The board will also vote to approve an invoice from Sellers & Associates in the amount of $1,380 for services associated with the new fire station as well.
A resolution to approve a payment to Roland Albert for $2,500 to plug the abandoned water well near the old fire station is also on the agenda.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.