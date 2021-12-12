Purchase Access

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will approve additional preliminary work to the village’s future fire station at Monday’s meeting.

The board is set to vote on an authorization to Sellers Group for professional services related to the design development phase of the fire station. The work is expected to cost $16,467.

The board will also vote to authorize an invoice to Mission Communication for work related to the wastewater treatment plant in the amount of $694.

The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.

