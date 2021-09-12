Loreauville board set to approve design plan for new fire station

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen is set to vote on approving the schematic of the village’s new fire station at Monday’s meeting.
The board will vote to approve a payment of $12,207 to The Sellers Group for the schematic. The plan goes toward the design phase of the fire station.
A new fire station for Loreauville has been in the works for several years, with village authorities hoping to replace the current station located on Bridge Street next to the Bayou Teche.
The new station is slated to be a mile away from its current location. The station will be located on Main Street at its intersection with Boutte Road. The administration has been working with Sellers and Associates on the plan.
In other business, the board will vote to approve an invoice of $1,020 for a new sensor for Loreauville’s sewer plant, which is also undergoing upgrades.
If approved, the invoice will go to Spectrum Group LLC., who will be administering the upgrade.
The board will also be voting to approve a contract change order for the village’s drainage project. The change order will lead to a decrease in the contract amount by $1,200, according to the agenda.
The approval of a partial payment in the amount of $32,982 to Southern Constructors for the drainage improvement project is also on the agenda.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.