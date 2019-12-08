Loreauville Board of Aldermen to recognize high school football team

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will recognize the Loreauville High School football team for the recent season at Monday’s board meeting.
The board also will approve the 2020 liquor licenses and provide meeting dates for next year during the meeting.
A vote to approve an invoice from KDM for generator warranty work in the amount of $541 at the wastewater treatment plant will also occur at the meeting.
A public hearing on a change to the sexual harassment policy will also take place at the meeting.,
The meeting takes place 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.