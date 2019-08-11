Loreauville aldermen to discuss street repairs at N. Main and Perry Lane

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen is scheduled to discuss repairs to the street entrance at North Main and Perry Lane during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Engineer T.J. Savoy will present an estimate for repair to the broken concrete at the location.
The board will also take up its application for Louisiana Government Assistance Program and Community Water Enrichment Fund grants for 2019.
Two items regarding the purchase of a used truck for the village will be taken up. One is to approve an invoice for $2,265 for the 2010 Chevrolet Truck to be repainted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. The board also will address the cooperative endeavor agreement for the acquisition of the vehicle.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
Discuss its disaster recovery/business continuity policy for auditors.
Discuss the Our Lady of Victory Church Fair, to be held in October.
Continue its discussion of establishing internet service for surveillance cameras at the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
The village of Loreauville Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Loreauville Town Hall, 103 South Main St. in Loreauville.