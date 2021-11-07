Loreauville aldermen to approve payment for fire station engineering work COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Nov 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will approve paying an engineering firm for work that will go toward the new fire station at Monday’s meeting.The board will vote to approve an invoice in the amount of $732.63 to Sellers and Associates for professional services for the capital outlay program regarding the new fire station at the meeting.The board will also vote to approve a $3,075 invoice for miscellaneous engineering services for LGAP as well.In other business, the board will vote to approve 2022 liquor licenses if any renewals are received.The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Invoice Loreauville Board Commerce Politics Institutes Alderman Work Fire Station Liquor License Capital Outlay Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian November 7, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Big pass plays lift Hornets past CHS Loreauville clinches perfect regular season; Highland wins thriller; NISH falls to Southside Brooks “Tookey” Hebert David Joseph Molbert, DDS Sample the best food from the best cooks in the Teche Area Denham Springs duo runs away with 1st in LHSBN tourney; CHS fields three boats Sheila Delahoussaye First buck for Jax is a 6-pointer shot while hunting with grandpa Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A BRETT LANG Trio of Tigers leads area playoff squads Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit