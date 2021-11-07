Loreauville aldermen to approve payment for fire station engineering work

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will approve paying an engineering firm for work that will go toward the new fire station at Monday’s meeting.

The board will vote to approve an invoice in the amount of $732.63 to Sellers and Associates for professional services for the capital outlay program regarding the new fire station at the meeting.

The board will also vote to approve a $3,075 invoice for miscellaneous engineering services for LGAP as well.

In other business, the board will vote to approve 2022 liquor licenses if any renewals are received.

The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.

