LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen will vote to approve an invoice from RP’s Sewer Services in the amount of $2,610 at Monday’s regular meeting.
The money goes toward expenses associated with moving a pump out of the village’s lift station.
The board will also vote to approve an invoice from Sellers & Associates Inc. in the amount of $2,255 for service associated with LGAP drainage improvements.
Mayor Brad Clifton will bring up a discussion on the enclosure of the sewer plant pump motors at the meeting.
The board will also discuss quotes for the removal of the tree at Jerome and Gonsoulin streets.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Loreauville Town Hall.