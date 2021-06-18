Loreauville aldermen adopt millage rates

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Board of Aldermen adopted its millage rates for the new fiscal year at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Brad Clifton said the rates were kept the same as the previous year’s property tax rates. The Board also passed the budget for the fiscal year unanimously.
In other business, the board approved a payment of $2,700 to Overhead Door Company for new doors at a storage shed in Loreauville as well.
An agenda item to approve a payment to Bayou Electric in the amount of $516 for sewer plant repairs was also approved at the meeting.