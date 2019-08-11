New Iberia City Marshal candidate Mike “Bomba” Lopez was arrested Friday night on a charge of driving under the influence, according to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman.
“Mr. Lopez was arrested for DUI and bonded from NIPD,” the spokesman said.
No other information was available from the department on Saturday. According to the spokesman, there is no mugshot of Lopez.
Calls to Lopez for comment Saturday were not returned.
Lopez qualified Wednesday for the New iberia City Court City Marshal position. That election is scheduled for Oct. 12. Lopez is one of four candidates who qualified for the ballot last week.