Looking for something to binge watch?

With everyone expected to stay home and stay safe, people may find themselves bored on their couch with nothing to do. Luckily for everyone, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime provide plenty of options to keep them entertained for a few hours.
From hit TV series or originals, binging a show has never been easier. Here are a few shows that could be considered.
Stranger Things
One of the original Netflix shows, “Stranger Things” follows a group of friends as they try to navigate the angst of growing up, girlfriends, and, of course, monsters. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins Indiana, during the 1980s, “Stranger Things” is a fun, goofy, SCI-FI thriller.
“Stranger Things” is available on Netflix.
Breaking Bad
Critically acclaimed as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, “Breaking Bad” centers around chemistry teacher Walter White and his descent into madness. Diagnosed with lung cancer and having only a few months to live, White wants to make money to leave to his family. He teams up with his old high student Jesse Pinkman to produce crystal meth. Through the six-season arc, you see the depths he goes to make money for his family. As a side note, also available are “El Camino,” a “Breaking Bad” movie, and a spin-off called “Better Call Saul.”
All three are currently on Netflix.
Community
Everyone needs a laugh nowadays, so why not try a comedy about a fictional community college? This NBC smash hit of the early 2010s centers around Greendale Community College students. Through the six seasons, viewers learn about the main characters, their likes, dislikes and much more. Each episode also ties into a college course.
“Community” is available on HULU.
Lost
Originally on ABC in the early 2000s, this drama centers around survivors of a crsh by Oceanic Airlines Flight 815. The survivors’ journey on a mysterious island involves meetings with powers and people far stranger than one could have imagined. In the six seasons, learn the mysteries of the island and the characters and what brought them there.
“Lost” is available on HULU.
Blue Bloods
For those who love a great TV police drama, “Blue Bloods” is perfect. Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, and patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Frank’s oldest son is Danny, a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases, according to Wikipedia. Daughter Erin, the lone female child in the family, is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie is the youngest member and “golden boy” of the family. Jamie gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family’s tradition of police work and is asked to participate in a secretive investigation that even his father does not know about.
“Blue Bloods” is available on Amazon Prime.
The Sopranos
One of the first hit HBO TV series, “The Sopranos” follows the story of mob boss Tony Soprano and his family, and his mafia family in New Jersey during the early 2000s. There are plenty of fights, food and fun in the six season drama.
“The Sopranos” is available on Amazon Prime.