Longtime local real estate business owner stepping aside but not stepping away

After years in the business, longtime real estate dealer Pat Caffery of Caffery Real Estate recently sold his business to one of his agents but with decades of experience, he doesn’t plan on leaving the game anytime soon.
Caffery, who was born and raised in New Iberia, recently turned 66. He sold his business to Michael Lamperez, who has been with the company for more than 10 years. Caffery said he knows his business will be in good hands.
“He’s a very capable young man,” Caffery said. “He’s doing well and the company is doing well.”
Caffery said he still is working and has not yet retired, though everyone believes he is.
“It’s kinda funny, but every time I go into Bi-Lo, someone congratulates me on my retirement,” Caffery joked. “But I’m still working, I’m still in the game.”
Since 1977, Caffery has been a part of the real estate business. For the last 44 years, he did everything someone in his position could do.
“I did everything, from selling small residential lots to large commercial industrial transactions, I’ve done a lot of different things,” Caffery said.
Caffery said that he wanted to sell his business before he turned 70 so the company wouldn’t just disappear becausethere was no one to keep it going. He wanted to see the company continue to grow.
While he’s in the twilight of his work career, Caffery wants to continue to do it because he loves what he does. Because of the years he spent learning from others, Caffery has accumulated knowledge that he wants to use for others.
Now Caffery has set his sights on consulting, something he has always wanted to do. Dealing with real estate consulting on an hourly basis, he’ll still be around, but in a different way.
“People have problems with real estate, they don’t know how to subdivide something, I’ll help them out in that aspect,” Caffery said. “I’m moving on to a different level in a sense.”
Caffery started working in real estate while he was attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, then USL, originally as a history major. Realizing that he had a future in the business, Caffery decided to pursue it as a career. Years later, he has no regrets.
“I just thought it was interesting,” Caffery said. “Forty-five years later, I’m still doing it, still doing it well.”
All these years later, Caffery wants to do the work, because to him, it’s challenging.
“I like solving problems,” Caffery said. “I like figuring out and solving problems. Having the knowledge makes it easier to figure out.”
Caffery sees a lot of himself in his successor in the way he approaches his work and the way loves what he does.
“Michael is very hands-on, he attends to details pretty much the way I did,” Caffery said. “I told him the details are very important.”
Caffery said he thinks real estate is on the upswing in 2021 and the future at Caffery Real Estate — a name that will remain synonymous with Iberia Parish — is bright.
“Iberia parish has a lot to offer,” Caffery said. “People haven’t discovered that yet, and I think they will.”