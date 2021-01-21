Charles Miller, who spent 45 years as an Iberia Parish county agent and LSU Ag Center administrator, died Wednesday of complications from pneumonia and COVID-19.
In an email, current Iberia Parish County Agent Blair Hebert said that Miller, who retired from the Ag Center in 1993, died at his home in Georgia. He also asked that residents keep Miler and his family in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve over his death.
Miller continued to be involved in 4-H and agriculture activities long after his retirement. He was part of the inaugural class of inductees into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame when it was created during the 2008 centennial celebration of 4-H in Louisiana.