LOGA: ‘Crude oil trading at lowest price in history’
BATON ROUGE — On Monday, West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) traded below $11 a barrel for the first time since 1986, reaching as low as $10.63 early Monday morning, indicating a drop in price of more than 80 percent since the beginning of the year.
“The crisis facing the industry is impossible to overstate,” Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs said. “The global demand destruction of oil, caused by the worldwide shutdown of the economy, has sent prices to the lowest in history when adjusted for inflation. There is no magic pill that will save the thousands of jobs that will be lost, but we can immediately take steps to limit the losses.”
WTI has not traded in single digits since December of 1973. However, when adjusted for inflation, this is the lowest price that oil has traded in U.S. history.
“Until demand rebounds, if industry is going to survive we will need severance tax relief, royalty relief, and an end to the government sponsored coastal lawsuits," Briggs said. State leaders must take comprehensive action immediately or we will lose an entire industry, and the jobs, wages, families and communities that are sustained by it.”
Omega LLC, a manufacturer at the Port of Iberia, cited low oil prices as the primary reason for it closing down its operation in a letter last week.
“Many of our members are being told they cannot deliver crude in May due to storage constraints, and as a result have begun planning to shut in 100 percnet of their Louisiana production,” Briggs added. “It’s an absolute worst case scenario, a perfect storm.”
