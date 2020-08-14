Anita Harris was having a ball Wednesday afternoon.
Well, maybe not a ball. Instead of chandeliers and dress gowns, there was a blue canopy and balloons. And instead of an orchestra, there were shout outs and well wishes, along with the blaring of car horns and laughter.
No matter, though. She was having a grand time as her friends, family and coworkers drove by her home to pay their respects and wish her the best as she begins her retirement after 30 years as a nurse with the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center.
“I was there when (Dr.) Brunette Blue started this 30 years ago,” Harris said. “We started out doing things for free, and I was a volunteer. So we raised money and started this one and now there are six, seven, eight clinics? Count ’em, eight.”
Michelle Naquin Meche, who set up the event for Harris, said that the retiree was the heart of the clinic.
“She definitely kept us all going,” Meche said.
Judging from the turnout, Harris touched the lives of many of the people who passed through the clinic. Chief Executive Officer Roderick Campbell headed up the procession, dropping off a proclamation and key to the city of New Iberia from Mayor Freddie DeCourt, with cars lined around the block behind him, waiting to share their thanks with Harris.
“I wasn’t expecting that many people. I wasn’t expecting the flowers, that was a surprise,” she said, gesturing to a huge vase of red roses on a table next to her chair under the canopy.
As far as her retirement, she said she is not going to work, but there are things that she won’t be able to replace.
“I will miss being silly with them,” she said of her coworkers. “That’s one thing I am going to miss.”